Natalie Portman, Serena Williams and More Stars Are Bringing National Women's Soccer League Team to L.A.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced on Tuesday that a professional women's soccer team is coming to Los Angeles in Spring 2022.

While the team's official name and venue partner have yet to be announced, the organization has formally dubbed itself "Angel City" in honor of its new home. The name and venue are expected to be revealed before the end of this year.

The team is being brought to L.A. by an investor group consisting of actress Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian. Tennis champ Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., whom Williams shares with the Reddit cofounder, are part of the founding investor group as well—making the 2-year-old child one of the youngest investors in the sports biz.

"I am proud to be a part of this wonderful group working to bring a women's professional football club to Los Angeles, " Ohanian said in a statement. "Chiefly, because I'm a fan of the game, but also because I believe there is massive potential for the sport and it's been undervalued by too many people for far too long. As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my 2-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I'm personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women's sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter."