Meet Alyssa Nakken: The History-Making Baseball Coach Whose Journey Is a Home Run

As Marilyn Monroe said, "Diamonds are a girl's best friend." And for Alyssa Nakken—and the generations she's set to inspire—that's a baseball diamond.

During the San Francisco Giants' exhibition game against the Oakland A's on Monday, 30-year-old Nakken made history when she stepped out to first base, making her the first woman in the league's nearly 150-year history to coach in an on-field capacity. Yes, it has taken more than a century for just one female to break through those ranks, but Nakken is ready to change that statistic.

After all, last night's game wasn't the first history-making moment for the Giants staffer. Back in January, she became the first woman to have a full-time coaching position in Major League Baseball. "I know the ins and outs and who to talk to," she previously told NBC Sports Bay Area's Amy Gutierrez. "I've given blood, sweat and tears to this organization already, literally, and I'm so excited to continue that."