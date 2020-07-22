2020 Comic-Con At-Home: Your Guide to Getting the Most Out of SDCC's First Virtual Event

The Con must go on.

For the first time in its 50-year history, San Diego Comic-Con is going completely virtual due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with Comic-Con@Home officially kicking off on Thursday, July 23. So no, you won't get to be in the same room as your favorite movie and TV stars, but you will be able to avoid long lines and have access to free panels all from the comfort of your own couch.

"Although conditions prevent celebrating in person, the show, as they say, must go on," spokesperson David Glanzer said in a June statement after the organizers announced their decision to make 2020's SDCC a virtual event. "With Comic-Con@Home, SDCC hopes to deliver the best of the Comic-Con experience and a sense of its community to anyone with an internet connection and an interest in all aspects of pop culture."

And the stars are still coming out for one of the indusyt's biggest weekends of the year, with the casts of hit shows like The Walking Dead, Family Guy and more taking part in panels. Plus, Charlize Theron is getting her own badass moment at the Con, while Nathan Fillion, Kevin Smith and more are hosting conversations with their fans.