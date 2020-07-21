7 New Must-Haves for a Workwear Refresh

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Put down the legging and pull on some trousers—we're going outside.
While some of us remain at our at-home office desks, more and more businesses are bringing staff back into the office. Now what to wear, what to wear...
If your quarantine uniform has consisted of legging and sweats (guilty), and the thought of venturing back into your closet makes you cringe, fear not. With a few simple updates, your return to work wardrobe can still embrace the comfort of cosy dressing while looking polished and perfected.
From easy-wearing blouses, to modern dresses and statement shoes, try these new fashion purchases on for size. Plus, with great deals on for Julove Click Frenzy, it's a great time to snap up a bargain!
One P Design TENCEL & Cotton French Shirt
Effortless to ease you back into the office, this soft Tencel French shirt will take you from desk to dusk in comfort. Designed and made in Australia, this versatile blouse features a soft striped pattern and comes in a classic print or crisp white. Try it with a Tan France-approved French tuck.
Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt
Saunter back to work in a pastel haze with this dreamy pleated skirt. The midi-skirt length is great for pairing with jumpers and shirts alike, with pleats that hang straight from the waist for a flattering silhouette. With over 1800 positive ratings on Amazon, how could you not?
Boohoo Shirred High Neck Keyhole Blouse
A classic blouse never goes out of style, and this one is so light, you won't even miss your active wear. Featuring a statement keyhole front and adjustable necktie closure, this LBB (Little Black Blouse) is a subtle statement piece. Grab it now during Julove for extra 10% off with code 'FRENZY'.
Rocorose Turtleneck Knit Sweater Dress
When you can't bear the thought of rolling out of a warm bed in the morning, a turtleneck sweater dress is just the ticket. This thick ribbed knit is super stretchy and forgiving, skimming over the body for comfort and confidence. Available in 19 colours, our pick is the Tangerine.
Nasty Gal Good for You Double Breasted Tailored Blazer
The category is: comfort and style. Be your own boss with this mint double-breasted blazer on your next office trip. The padded shoulders and deep front pockets will give the illusion of tailored togetherness, even if you're still wearing your pajama top underneath. With 60% off everything site-wide, grab it during Julove now.
Forever New Courtney Check Belted Pants
Yes, yes…we know they're not leggings, but they're the next best thing. With a relaxed upper leg and belted waist to cinch you in, these cheeky check pants will become a wardrobe staple. Skimming the leg just above the ankle, they're perfect for pairing with winter boots or spring sandals. Use the code ‘TAF40' for 40% off Julove savings!
Mi Piaci Link Boot
Ain't nothing gonna break your stride in these chic but comfortable western-style boots! Featuring a unique collage of materials for a one-of-a-kind look, your inner cowgirl will love you for making a wise investment. A stacked heel provides sweet relief for your soles all-day long, plus there's currently 30% off all sale items. Score.
