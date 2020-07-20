Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Accused Her of Having an Affair With Leonardo DiCaprio and Channing Tatum

Amber Heard claimed that ex-husband Johnny Depp accused her of having multiple affairs with various men, during the tenth day of hearings for the Pirates of the Caribbean star's libel lawsuit against The Sun.

The actress took to the witness stand on Monday, July 20, where she recalled the alleged numerous incidents of verbal and physical abuse, including but not limited to "punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking," according to NBC News.

She also addressed claims she previously made in her written witness statement that was submitted to the court.

In the written statement, obtained by E! News, Heard claimed the actor had accused her of having sexual relations with her co-stars and work associates, some of whom she had merely auditioned with. She alleged, "He accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelly Garner."