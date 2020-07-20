90 Day Fiancé Spinoff Darcey & Stacey Is Full of Tears in New Trailer

The 90 Day Fiancé drama continues.
The hit TLC franchise has a new spinoff on the way, and today the network released a first look at what promises to be a wild ride for fans of the iconic Darcey and Stacey Silva.
The identical twins rose to fame over the past four seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as Darcey, with Stacey by her side, embarked on relationships with both Jesse (from the Netherlands) and Tom (from England).
Both of those relationships are now over for Darcey, but she's met a new man from Bulgaria, and Stacey's looking forward to a future with her Albanian fiancé Florian, whose visa was finally approved.
You can get a little sneak peek of it all in the trailer above!
Stacey and Darcey may be excited about their relationships, but not all is well. Florian was caught in pictures with another woman who says it's not her fault that Florian "wanna taste her honey," and Darcey's Bulgarian boyfriend might be hiding a secret baby.
"In Darcey and Stacey, the twins open the doors wide to their lives while they juggle relationships, family, and their unique world of being twins," TLC's description of the series reads. "As the series begins, we follow while Darcey heals over yet another failed relationship with British ex-boyfriend Tom and as Stacey gears up for another major step in her own love life."
"From their hair extensions and nails to their eye-catching fashions, Darcey and Stacey are as over-the-top in their style as their joint determination to find international love," the network's synopsis continues. "Yet they are also relatable as great mothers, devoted sisters and fabulous women in their 40s yearning for stable, long-lasting love. This season will also take a closer look at the rest of the Silva family including their father Mike, Darcey's teenage daughters Aniko and Aspen and their mother, Nancy."
"For the past four seasons of our record-breaking series Before the 90 Days, fans have become obsessed with Darcey and her twin sister Stacey. They have clamored to follow along further on their quest for true love," said TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee. "One of the reasons for the success of the 90 Day franchise is the raw, real and captivating individuals who share their stories with us. Darcey and Stacey don't hold back—they live life out loud. We cannot wait to share their next chapter in this all-new series."
Darcey & Stacey premieres Sunday, August 16 at 10 p.m. on TLC.