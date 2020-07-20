Britney Spears Reveals Why She's Saying Goodbye to Her Signature Glam

Britney Spears is embracing her natural beauty.

The 38-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Monday to share a special message with her 25.6 million followers.

"Who would have thunk it," she began her caption, alongside a selfie. "After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go.... I mean.... a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless.... I think a natural look is the way to go."

"It makes you look waaaay younger and so much better," she continued. "Pssss YES.... I know I'm wearing mascara in this."

A few of Britney's famous friends and fans celebrated her beauty decision and commented with supportive messages. "Beautiful," Demi Lovato replied and added a red heart emoji. "I love youuuuuuu," makeup artist, Dani Duke, responded.

One fan wrote, "Whatever makes U feel your best and most beautiful."