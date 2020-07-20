Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni's Latest Reunion Will Give Law & Order Fans All the Feels

Benson and Stabler are back together...again!
Over the weekend, former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had another real-life reunion and the photos are just too cute! The Emmy-winning actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share images of her and her BFF enjoying some fun in the sun.
"It's on," Hargitay wrote, followed by another caption that read, "Easy like Sunday mornin..."
The two photos show the besties smiling as Meloni wraps his arm around Hargitay. The duo appear to be wet after taking a dip in the pool.
Hargitay and Meloni's latest adorable hang-out comes ahead of their upcoming on-screen reunion.
It was announced back in March 2020 that Meloni would be reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, the SVU character he played for 12 years, on a new spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime. Meloni is set to return to SVU in the season 22 premiere and then appear in the NBC spinoff.
As Law & Order fans know, Hargitay and Meloni have been known to reunite pretty often, proving their real-life friendship is just as strong as their TV characters' bond. And now that NBCU's new streaming service Peacock has launched, viewers can revisit Hargitay and Meloni's captivating Law & Order chemistry by binging SVU anytime!
Check out all of Hargitay and Meloni's reunions in the photo gallery below and watch Law & Order: SVU on Peacock now.
(E!, Peacock and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family)