Princess Beatrice's Enchanting Wedding Dress Belonged to Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice is officially off-the-market!
The 31-year-old royal tied the knot to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, July 17. The newlyweds exchanged their vows in a private ceremony that was held at her parents'—Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson—estate at the Royal Lodge.
Due to Coronavirus, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo celebrated their big day with a small group of loved ones in attendance, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, the bride's immediate family and a few others.
"Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #JustMarried #RoyalWedding," the royal family shared on Saturday. "The couple were married in a small private ceremony."
"Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh," another post read.
The 31-year-old's wedding day was certainly unique compared to other royal family ceremonies. However, that wasn't the only way she shied away from tradition: her bridal dress belonged to Queen Elizabeth.
That's right, the 31-year-old royal slipped into a design that was first worn by her grandmother in 1962. Talk about an oldie, but a goodie!
Princess Beatrice's white satin gown featured an explosion of diamonds that made a waterfall pattern from the corset top to the mid-half of the bottom. The jewel embellishments perfectly complemented the design's puffed organza sleeves and additional beaded embroidery.
Along with her stunning bridal gown, Princess Beatrice also borrowed Queen Elizabeth's tiara.
"Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen," the royal family shared on Twitter. "The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947."
The bride's makeup and hair were just as effortlessly elegant and enchanting. She appeared to wear rose-colored blush, a bronzy smoky eye and natural pink lipstick. It was subtle but striking.
As for her hair, she styled it in big, loose curls and parted it to the side. Her tiara and veil sat perfectly atop.
Back in March, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the Princess was considering her wedding options due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," Buckingham Palace stated at the time.
The royal wedding plans started last September, shortly after the couple announced their engagement. The proposal came nearly a year after the pair sparked romance rumors. Now, the two are husband and wife.
The duo's wedding officially makes Princess Beatrice a step-mom to Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf "Wolfie" Mapelli Mozzi.
Congrats to the newlyweds!