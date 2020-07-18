Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause's Mother Dies After Cancer Battle

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause shared heartbreaking news over the weekend.
The reality TV personality took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that her mother passed away after battling lung cancer. The Netflix star's family update comes a little over a year after her father died of the same cancer in April 2019.
"In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could," Chrishell shared, alongside a collage of photos of her and her mother. "Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath, but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here."
"A free spirit and rebel till the very end. My beautiful Mom, in your own words #F--kCancer," the reality TV personality expressed.
Chrishell thanked the medical staff that treated her mother, writing, "Our family would like to thank the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center and especially Debbie and Pam who helped lovingly assist our Mom to the other side."
"Your kindness and care in this time will never be forgotten," she closed her message.
Back in February, the Selling Sunset star opened up about her mother's cancer diagnosis.
"I just found out today is #worldcancerday eerily on the same day I found out my mom has 1 to 2 months to live from the same lung cancer that took my dad on Easter," she explained at the time. "I can't make sense of what life is teaching me yet, but my heart is with every person fighting this horrible disease and every person that it robbed a loved one from."
"February 4th Is World Cancer Day," she added. "I light this candle in honor of all cancer survivors, fighters and those who have lost their lives to cancer."
Of her father's tragic passing, she paid a special tribute to him on social media.
"We lost you today, but it was a long terrible battle with cancer that started taking you years ago," she shared in April 2019. "I choose to remember you the way you were before it took it's hold on you. You are at peace now, and ever the Catholic man at heart, I think you chose Easter for a reason. I grew up in an unconventional family and my dad was a drummer-the heartbeat of the music."
"Today we lost the heartbeat of our family but I am happy knowing he took his music to heaven. It just got a lot more rock and roll up there. We love you so much," she closed.