See the First Photos From Princess Beatrice's Wedding Day

Princess Beatrice is a blushing bride in the first photos from her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The lovely portraits were taken at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, where they said, 'I do,' on Friday afternoon.

"Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #JustMarried #RoyalWedding," a message read from the royal family's Twitter account. "The couple were married in a small private ceremony."

Around 20 guests stood witness to Beatrice and Edo's nuptials, according to multiple reports, with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and her immediate family in attendance. Following the ceremony, a small lunch was held at Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's estate at the Royal Lodge.

"The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh," the Royal Family shared on Saturday. Another post revealed details of the bride's stunning wedding gown and the dazzling tiara she accessorized with.