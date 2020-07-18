Get Salon-Quality Hair At Home With These Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Why does our hair never look the same after we walk out of the salon?

From long locks to choppy bobs and all that's in between, every day can be a struggle to get that freshly cut-and-blowdried look. No matter how much we pull, tease or straighten, recreating the perfect ‘do is just always a touch out of reach.

Splashing out on a few extra products may seem excessive, but your hair will thank you for your care in the long run. "People are cheap with what they use on hair but wouldn't dream of treating their cashmere jumper in that way," says Hollywood hair colourist Tracy Cunningham.

Take back your mornings and invest in some quality products to save you time and effort when taming your tresses. Whether you're after beachy waves, super shine or volume and texture for days, we've rounded up our favourite products to take you from bed head to 100 in next to no time. Read on!