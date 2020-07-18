Get Salon-Quality Hair At Home With These Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Why does our hair never look the same after we walk out of the salon?
From long locks to choppy bobs and all that's in between, every day can be a struggle to get that freshly cut-and-blowdried look. No matter how much we pull, tease or straighten, recreating the perfect ‘do is just always a touch out of reach.
Splashing out on a few extra products may seem excessive, but your hair will thank you for your care in the long run. "People are cheap with what they use on hair but wouldn't dream of treating their cashmere jumper in that way," says Hollywood hair colourist Tracy Cunningham.
Take back your mornings and invest in some quality products to save you time and effort when taming your tresses. Whether you're after beachy waves, super shine or volume and texture for days, we've rounded up our favourite products to take you from bed head to 100 in next to no time. Read on!
A'kin Miracle Shine Conditioning Hair Mask
Get that salon shine at home with this miracle in a tub. The combination of natural ingredients including Australian Avocado, Jojoba and Sandalwood Oils nourish dry and brittle locks, scientifically proven to increase moisture by up to 84%. Prepare yourself for seriously soft, ultra-hydrated hair.
Only previously available in sachet size, the product was so popular that A'kin gave the people what they wanted – and trust us, you'll be glad you have a whole tub once you experience its silky, glossy effects
Mermade Hair Dryer
Booked your next interstate adventure but hate the hotel hairdryers? Enter your new secret weapon for travel: The Mermade Hairdryer. This small-but-mighty machine operates on ionic airflow technology to help retain maximum moisture during your blow dry, plus features a handy cool shot setting for finishing.
Interchangeable with two concentrator attachments for ultimate customization, we can't also help but love the chic pink colour. Take it away with a matching travel case for all your hot tools!
Schwarzkopf Professional Osis+ Beach Texture Dry Salt Spray
We all love a good sea salt spray for texture and definition, but hair was not made to be crunchy. The Osis+ Beach Texture Dry Salt Spray will change your entire perspective on this cult-classic product, making it usable and wearable on a day-to-day basis.
For beach-blown waves and textured tresses, apply this to just-washed hair and leave to air dry (or speed it up with a diffuser). The result: natural, touchable and defined. Plus, it also smells like cotton candy – what's not to love?
Hask Keratin Protein Shampoo
Keratin is a hairdresser's best friend when it comes to smoothing hair for extended periods of time. Tame your mane at home with this affordable yet effect shampoo from Hask. Containing no sulfate, parabens, drying alcohol or artificial colours, it's ideal for daily use and your hair will thank you for it.
Especially powerful on damaged or over-heated hair, the keratin works to smooth frizziness, while protein helps to repair and rebuild damaged strands. Team it up with the matching conditioner for smooth days ahead.
ghd Gold Hair Straightener in Powder Pink
If there was ever a time to invest in some salon-quality tongs, that time is now. GHD's newest collection—coated in the softest of pinks—will donate $20 from every sale to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Made with dual-zone technology to maintain the optimum styling temperature of 185 degrees, the rounded barrel makes super-straight styles and bouncy waves a breeze. Let this stylish and sleek straightener serve as a reminder to take control of your body and self-check every month.
Sukin Colour Care Lustre Masque
Maintain your salon-fresh colour at home without the harsh chemicals. The newest in Sukin's haircare range will ensure your colour stays bright and radiant for longer, using the power of Quinoa & Macadamia Oil.
Perfect for use as a maintenance mask 2-3 times a week, this paraben-free product also works wonders as a leave-in treatment overnight. The sensual aroma of Bergamot & Geranium also makes showertime a real treat.
Original&Mineral Project Sukuroi Gold Smoothing Balm
O&M products are a salon staple for a reason. They smell divine, are loaded with natural active Australian ingredients, and work an absolute treat. Project Sukuroi Smoothing Balm is no exception to the rule.
Mimicking the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, this glorious balm works to reconstruct and return hair to its natural state. Its golden colour gives it a luxurious touch, and a little goes a very long way.
ManKami 3 in 1 Hot Air Brush Hair Dryer
Pump up the volume! Achieve a beautiful bouncy blowout in no time at home with this Amazon-and beauty community-favourite. Acting as a hair dryer, straightening (or curling) iron and brush in one, this seriously impressive tool with cut your styling time in half.
Try the lowest temperature to style and perfect the ends, or the higher settling for thicker or dryer hair. The ionic technology defrizzes and reduces flyaways, while the built-in brush detangles and smoothes. For the price, you can't beat it.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Full Dry Volume Blast
Give limp, lifeless locks the love the deserve at home with this easy-to-use volumizing spray. A favourite of Chloe Morello and Kim Crooz, make every day a good hair day thanks to its weightless formula perfect for texturing.
Powered by Living Proof's innovative Volumizing and Texturizing Molecules (ETAS), this formula will amp up your hair to 11 without weighing it down with stickiness. We all need a little lift sometimes, and luckily for you ‘do, this one will last all day long.
For more deals, check out these beauty products you should be sleeping in. And if you're not done shopping yet, browse our Shop with E! section!