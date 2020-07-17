Pregnant Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Share First Magazine Cover Together

One milestone before another.
Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are so close to becoming first-time parents, but as they patiently await the arrival of their baby boy, the couple was able to make their magazine cover debut together for the summer issue of Mini Magazine.
Taken in their Arizona home, the cover photo shows Nikki wrapped in Artem's arms as they both cradle her bump with giant smiles on their faces.
The mom-to-be posed for additional photos around the house and spoke to Mini Magazine about her greatest parenting fears, what she plans to prioritize while raising her son and much more. As for the latter? "Showering our son with a lot of love" and "making sure he has the right tools to grow into a kind, caring, respectful man," Nikki said.
The Total Bellas star continued, noting that she wants to "set a great example" for her child: "I want him to be a shining light in this world."
Equally nervous and excited to become a mom, Nikki said she's most afraid when it comes to "protecting your own."
"You always want to be there by their side to protect them on whatever it may be," the 36-year-old told Mini Magazine.
Luckily, Nikki won't just have Artem by her side, but her twin sister, Brie Bella, too. The pair lives next-door to each other, and like Nikki, Brie is set to give birth any day now (making her and Daniel Bryan's firstborn, Birdie Danielson, a big sister!).
Nikki expressed her gratitude for their close proximity, explaining, "I feel this will make them more like siblings than cousins."
"Quarantine has made me realize a lot of what is important, and environment and family are definitely two of them," she added.
Though quarantine has also forced Nikki to miss out on things like a baby shower and "getting dressed up for dinner and not caring about ordering dessert," as she put it, the extra time at home has allowed her and Artem to get every detail of the nursery just right.
"I wanted something very soothing and meditated and also day-dreamy," the former WWE star said. "I just want my boy to get lost in the stars. We have a lot of grey and blues throughout the nursery and dark wood. It's super handsome!"
The room also has plenty of artwork and quotes displayed throughout it.
"I have this big half moon nightlight that I am loving. The wallpaper is stars and I even get lost in them," Nikki described. "I just go and sit in his room and it just feels magical."
Nikki revealed she's also been doing a lot of shopping for her baby boy's wardrobe, admitting, "I definitely think our son is going to be very well dressed."
"I already got him two pairs of Nikes that are so cute so he can be like mommy," she added. "He definitely is going to be the Fearless Baby."
Aside from making last-minute purchases in the weeks leading up to Nikki's due-date, she and Artem are just, as the Mini Magazine headline put it, in a "waiting game."
"I can't believe I am already close to the finish line," Nikki said. "I can't wait to meet my baby boy!"