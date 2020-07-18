Tamar BraxtonEllen DeGeneresNaya RiveraShop E!VideosPhotos

The Sexiest Soccer Studs of the Premier League

Get to know the attractive athletes playing in the Premier League!
By Alyssa Ray Jul 18, 2020 1:30 PM
These stars are scoring on (and off) the field.

With the launch of Peacock, we've become better acquainted with the top athletes playing in the Premier League, the top level of England's football pyramid. However, as we were watching the exclusive matches on Peacock earlier this week, we couldn't help but notice how strikingly handsome almost all of the players are.

Thankfully, through Peacock Premium, users will have access to more than 175 exclusives matches throughout the 2020-2021 season. We're talking the most impressive Premier League offering in the United States.

Thus, we think it's about time that you become introduced to the likes of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Everton's Richarlison, Chelsea's Olivier Giroud and so many more players. Be sure to have a glass of water nearby—because these guys will make you thirsty!

So, for a closer look at the hunky athletes of the Premier League, scroll through the images below!

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the Premier League's sexiest stars:

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
Andre Gomes

Everton's Andre Gomes doesn't lose concentration during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images
Lucas Digne

Everton's Lucas Digne  makes his feelings known amid the 2019 Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park.

ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images
Alexandre Lacazette

Oh la la! Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette is mighty fine as he celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg match in 2019.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Callum Hudson-Odoi

We love a supportive sports star! Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea applauds fans following a victory in 2019.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images
N'Golo Kanté

We love to watch them run! N'Golo Kanté of Chelsea is all business during this Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Son Heung-Min

Well, hello there, Son Heung-Min! The South Korean professional footballer for Tottenham Hotspur looks on during one of the 2019 International Champions Cup matches.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is sultry as he takes in the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

Visionhaus via Getty Images
Adama Traore

Thick thighs save lives, right? Wolverhampton Wanderers player Adama Traore is toned in this action shot from a 2019 match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta shows love to the fans following a face-off between Watford FC and Chelsea FC in 2019.

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images
Adrian Mariappa

Watford's Adrian Mariappa is as striking as a Roman statue! Just take a look at this photo him from a 2018 match between Leicester City and Watford FC.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Richarlison de Andrade

Everton's Brazilian striker Richarlison watches as the action unfolds in front of him at English Premier League football match between Everton and Brighton Hove & Albion in 2020.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks like a superstar in this action shot from a match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2019.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Sergio Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero holds the match ball following the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City in January 2020.

Michael Regan/Getty Images
Mohamed Salah

Shirts vs. skins? Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates shirtless after scoring his team's second goal during the Liverpool FC vs. Manchester United match in January 2020.

Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Hector Bellerin

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin thinks of a strategy amid the Arsenal FC vs. Everton FC face-off in February 2020.

Alex Morton/Getty Images
Dani Ceballos

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos is mid-run in this pic from the Arsenal FC vs. West Ham United match in March 2020.

Adam Davy/Pool via Getty Images
Olivier Giroud

We spy a six-pack! Chelsea's Olivier Giroud flashes his toned tummy during a Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Norwich City in 2020.

Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images
Jamie Vardy

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy heads for the ball while playing against  Arsenal FC in July 2020.

Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Pablo Mari

Pablo Mari of Arsenal brings his all for a training session in June 2020.

Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Paulo Gazzaniga

Paulo Gazzaniga of Middlesbrough keeps a serious expression amid the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020.

Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has his eye on the prize during the Chelsea FC and Watford FC match in May 2019.

Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea practically takes flight after scoring three goals during a pre-season match in July 2019.

Matthew Impey/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson of Bournemouth oozes strength after scoring the opening goal during the September 2019 match between AFC Bournemouth and Everton FC.

Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images
Henri Lansbury

Aston Villa's Henri Lansbury is off like a flash in this picture from the September 2019 match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa.

Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
Marcus Rashford

We're giving Marcus Rashford of Manchester United a thumbs up!

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Mason Greenwood

At 18 years old, Mason Greenwood is already a favorite among Manchester United fans.

ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kepa Arrizabalaga

You'll want to know this Chelsea goalkeeper! The Spanish pro athlete makes a splash on and off the field.

Who is your favorite player? Be sure to let us know!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBC Universal family.)

