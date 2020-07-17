Jasmine Sanders Prepared for Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover With Pasta & Tequila

Beautiful inside and out.
Today, model Jasmine Sanders stopped by Quibi's Close Up by E! News and shared with co-host Will Marfuggi her unconventional approach to preparing for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Sanders, who was a SI Swimsuit rookie in 2019, recalled that she was "very strict" about dieting the first time she shot for the famed magazine.
"I was like, 'Look, I've been on this tight diet, trying to make sure that my body looks the best that I can get it to look,'" she said of her first shoot. "Not even a diet, I cut out things that are a little more toxic, alcohol, Coca Cola—which I love to drink all the time—just things like that."
As she continued, the 29-year-old model said she stayed away from carbs and sugar during her rookie shoot. However, this time around, Sanders went about preparing for the shoot in a "complete opposite" way.
"I was like, 'You know what? I work out all the time, I just want to relax and be really happy and focus on my mental health,'" she noted to Marfuggi.
Per Sanders, she made an active effort to read, meditate and be outside more ahead of the big photo shoot.
"Just really trying to be happy from the inside first and not really just like, 'Oh my god, I look good, I feel good, let me work on my body,'" she added. "I'm like, 'I need to work on the inside first and then we can talk about everything else!'"
So, what was the night before the shoot actually like? According to the model, she was "stuffing my face with pasta" and took "a couple shots of tequila."
"I just didn't care about bloating or anything like that," she related. "I just was like, whatever happens tomorrow, happens."
In fact, as Sanders detailed, "there's nothing I can do within this 24 hours that's gonna make a difference on how I look in the morning."
Understandably, Sanders focused on being present during the exotic work trip.
"My biggest focus was really just taking in Bali, enjoying the people around me," she concluded. "Enjoying the moments that I was in right then and there instead of being so focused on making sure everything was so perfect that I stressed myself out."
