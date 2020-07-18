How Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club Reinvented Its Style For a New Generation

New year, new platform, new Baby-Sitters Club.
Since its premiere on July 3, Netflix's adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club has charmed viewers in the same way Ann M. Martin's beloved book series won over legions of fans years ago.
But the streaming giant's take on the BSC isn't your millennial's version of the close-knit group of friends as Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey and Dawn have officially been given the Gen-Z makeover while still honoring the iconic characters from the novels. And not just when it comes to their personalities.
Costume designer Cynthia Summers paid homage to the style exhibited by each girl on the covers of the books while still making sure the club looked didn't look outdated to younger viewers who are also streaming shows like Outer Banks and Riverdale.
This Club will watch your kids and look pretty cool while doing so, thank you very much. And the actresses playing the adored characters had just as much fun seeing the Club brought to life on-screen through their clothes.
"I feel like they portrayed all of our characters exactly how I had envisioned them," Malia Baker (Mary Anne) told E!. "Seeing each other in our wardrobe for the first time, it was so much fun."
Summers and her team made sure to get input from all of the series' stars about their character's looks, with Shay Rudolph, who steps into Stacey McGill's expensive kitten heels, explaining, "Whenever we were doing our costume fittings, she was always asking what I was most comfortable in and what I would want to wear, so that was really awesome to be able to feel like I actually was Stacey and choose my own outfits."
E! News was able to snag the meeting minutes from Summers on how she updated each member of the BSC's wardrobe for a new generation of viewers while still honoring the book series and asked for some behind-the-scenes facts about the clothes from series stars, including their adorably hilarious nickname for Mary Anne's loafers...
—Reporting by Lauren Piester