ICYMI: Peacock's Launch, Dancing With the Stars' Shocking Announcement and More

Can you smell the roses? Clare Crawley sure can.
This week, ABC revealed (for the second time) the 42 men who will be vying for her Crawley's on season 16 of The Bachelorette. Though her love hunt was originally set to kick off earlier this year, production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, ABC was forced to recast several of her suitors, including Matt James. (He's since been named star of The Bachelor's 25th season, airing next year.)
"I am looking for a man that is just like my dad: Strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and just a real, genuine, kind man," the 38-year-old previously said during an interview on Good Morning America. "Honestly, it's all what's on the inside for me. I don't care. The outside, if you line up the guys that I have dated in the past, there's no one thing I'm looking for physically. It's more if they go out of their way for me and they make me feel special."
Though the journey is just beginning for Clare, it's the end of the road for Dancing With the Stars' Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. The longtime hosts took to social media on Tuesday to announce they would officially be two stepping out of the ballroom.
While Bergeron said he was grateful for the "incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," Andrews admitted she would "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."
In a statement later released by ABC, the network noted its plans to revamp the reality show—without the duo.
"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," the message began. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."
A lot of drama for just one week? Don't worry: we have the perfect way to relax this weekend thanks to Peacock. NBCU's new streaming platform features thousands of hours of movies, TV shows, news and sports. Plus its library will only to continue to expand with more must-see content and originals.
For the all the pop culture moments you missed this week, check out the video above and tune in into E!'s Pop on Peacock with Lilliana Vazquez, available only on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)