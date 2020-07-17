Hayden Panettiere "Taking Back Her Life" After Ex-Boyfriend Is Arrested for Domestic Violence

Hayden Panettiere says she is ready to "regain my voice and my life."
Just days after the actress was granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, new legal developments have surfaced.
E! News can confirm Brian was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles. According to inmate records, Brian remains in custody at press time with bail set at $320,000. A source tells E! News he was arrested on eight counts of charges ranging from domestic violence and assault to witness intimidation, occurring over the course of his year and a half long relationship with the Nashville star.
In a statement on Twitter Friday morning, Hayden wrote to her followers: "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."
She added, "For anyone affected by abuse and needing support, call 1-800-799-7233, or if you're unable to speak safely, you can log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474."
E! News has reached out to Brian's attorney for comment on the arrest and has not heard back.
Back in April, Brian reportedly pleaded not guilty after he was arrested in Wyoming for domestic battery following an incident allegedly involving Hayden. A trial is scheduled to begin in September.
Soon after news broke of Brian's latest arrest, Hayden's lawyer also spoke out on behalf of his client.
"After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life. Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served," attorney Alan Jackson shared in a statement to E! News. "As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun."
A source tells E! News that Hayden recently moved back to Los Angeles where she is closer to her family.
"Hayden has been undergoing successful treatment for alcohol abuse issues and is focused on healing, sobriety and recovery. This is a big step in the recovery process," an insider shared with E! News. "She hopes to be honest about what happened in hopes it may help someone else who is dealing with emotional abuse or physical violence."