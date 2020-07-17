Naya RiveraKelly PrestonRacial JusticeShop E!VideosPhotos

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Are Married: Look Back at Their Royal Romance

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private wedding on Friday. Celebrate by looking back at the couple's romance.
By Elyse Dupre Jul 17, 2020 4:44 PMTags
WeddingsRoyalsPrincess BeatriceCelebrities
Congratulations are in order for Princess Beatrice!

The 31-year-old royal married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. According to Buckingham Palace, the "small" ceremony took place at 11:00 a.m. and was held at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor. As for the royal wedding guests, the Palace said Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and "close family" attended the event. It also noted that the "wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines"

According to the BBC, the venue is Beatrice's childhood home. The news organization reported that Prince Andrew, who stepped back from this royal duties in November after his "former association" with the late Jeffrey Epstein became "a major disruption" to his family's work, was also in attendance. Sarah, Duchess of York was reportedly there, as well. 

The bride and groom were originally scheduled to tie the knot on May 29 at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London. However, they had to postpone the celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mozzi proposed to Princess Beatrice during a trip to Italy in September 2019. The couple announced the happy news that same month and gave royal admirers their first look at her diamond ring.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
A Romance Begins

According to the BBC, the couple began dating in the Fall of 2018.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Perignon
An Engagement

Mozzi popped the question with a diamond sparkler during a trip to Italy in September 2019. See the ring here. 

"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the couple said in a statement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

Luc Castel/Getty Images
Another Royal Wedding

The pair attended the wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg in Paris in October 2019.

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images
A Holiday Together

The couple attended Christmas Day Church service together at Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham in 2019.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
A Save the Date

In February, the duo announced their plans to wed on May 29 at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London. However, they would later push back the date and change the venue amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
A Wedding Day

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi tied the knot on July 17 in Windsor. Queen called the wedding "very nice."

