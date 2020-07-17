Princess Beatrice Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Private Royal Wedding

Related : Princess Beatrice Is Engaged!

Surprise! Princess Beatrice is officially married.

Three months after the coronavirus pandemic halted her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the two wed privately on Friday morning, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the palace confirmed. "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family," the palace noted. "The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

The private vows mark the latest milestone in the couple's love story after making their red carpet debut in March 2019 and then announcing their engagement six months later after Mozzi proposed during their vacation in Italy.

"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the couple shared in a statement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."