Demi Burnett Calls Out Colton Underwood for "Petty" Handling of Cassie Randolph Split

Demi Burnett has a bone to pick with Colton Underwood.

On this week's Chicks in the Office podcast, the Bachelor Nation member stated that she was not impressed by the former footballer's recent Instagram post about his breakup from her friend Cassie Randolph. Demi claimed that his caption gave her the impression that Colton was "mad" about Cassie's interview with Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Season Ever.

"I think that's ridiculous because she didn't even say anything about the relationship at all," the season 23 contestant said. "I think he was just, like, being petty and trying to get a reaction out of her. But, I was really proud of her for what she said on her [Instagram] Story."

Demi added that Cassie wouldn't tell her the true cause of their breakup, because "she is so respectful of the privacy they had."