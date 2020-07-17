Evelyn Lozada Responds to Chad Johnson's ''Infuriating'' Domestic Violence Comments in Emotional Video

Evelyn Lozada said she's extremely hurt by recent comments her ex-husband, former NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, made about his 2012 domestic violence case.

On Thursday, July 16, the Basketball Wives star released a tearful video in response to Johnson's tweet about the impact his domestic battery arrest had on his career. "I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work," he tweeted without specifically mentioning the incident. "I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again."

In Aug. 2012, Johnson was arrested and charged with domestic battery following an altercation with Lozada, who filed for divorce days after. He plead no contest to the charge and struck a plea deal with prosecutors that resulted in a year-long probation sentence. The Miami Dolphins dropped Johnson from their roster after his arrest and VH1 never aired the reality TV show starring the pair.

Lozada struggled to hold back tears as she recalled the incident, telling her 4 million Instagram followers that Johnson's latest remarks are what keeps her from moving forward with her life.