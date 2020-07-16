Benji Madden's Gift for Daughter Raddix Is Music to Cameron Diaz's Ears

A good baby deserves some great songs from a member of Good Charlotte.
As Cameron Diaz continues raising her daughter with husband Benji Madden away from the public eye, the actress is offering a glimpse inside her new reality as a mom.
"In the last seven months I've entered the best phase of my life: motherhood! So it's been all about my home and family," Cameron shared with Rolling Stone. "And I am trying to participate in a thoughtful way in the larger and most important conversation that our society is currently engaged in."
And while being interviewed for a music-focused publication, it was only fitting for Cameron to reveal the songs heard within her family-friendly house.
"Well, since we have a little one, we are really jamming out to some dope Sesame Street jams," she revealed. "We got ‘Baby Shark' in the mix, and of course Benj has written at least a dozen songs for her. So we are doing serious upbeat and often a cappella jams over here." Awww!
It's a rare glimpse into a family who revealed they wouldn't be posting pictures of their daughter to protect her privacy.
At the same time, the new mom—who recently teamed up with entrepreneur Katherine Power to introduce clean wine brand Avaline—hasn't been able to hide her joy about being a parent.
"I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time," she previously shared during an Instagram Live. "I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."
Cameron continued, "After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's father. He's incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is."
And for the record, Benji feels equally happy to be a parent. While celebrating Mother's Day, the musician couldn't help but gush about his wife on Instagram.
"Forever grateful to my wife for making me a father and taking such good care of us everyday," he wrote in part. "Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Whether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she's a force of nature and I'm very grateful."