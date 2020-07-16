Boxer Travell Mazion Dead at 24 After Car Crash

Travell Mazion has died at the age of 24.
National boxing promotional company Golden Boy Promotions confirmed the boxer's passing on Thursday.
"We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Travell Mazion last night," a statement posted to the company's Facebook page read. "Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he R.I.P."
Oscar de La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, expressed his condolences via social media, as well.
"I am still in disbelief," the Boxing Hall of Famer and executive tweeted. "@black_magic92 you left us far too soon! Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ."
He then wrote, "Rest in Peace."
According to TMZ Sports, which was first to report the news, Mazion, also known as "Black Magic," was killed in a car crash in Austin, Texas on Wednesday. The Texas Department of Public Safety told the outlet Mazion was traveling in his Cadillac STS at around 9:40 p.m. that day when he, as TMZ Sports wrote, "crossed the center median into oncoming traffic." The outlet wrote that "it's unclear to law enforcement what caused Mazion to go off course." Officials told TMZ Sports the athlete hit the rear quarter panel of a Nissan Sentra and then collided head-on with a Honda Pilot. Law enforcement told the outlet Mazion was pronounced dead at the scene and that the driver of the Honda Pilot, a 61-year-old man, was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Per Golden Boy Promotions, Mazion was raised in Austin and began his professional boxing career in 2013. The organization also called him "one of the top prospects in boxing."
"Soft on his feet with lightning-quick hands, Mazion has shown evidence of why he has been regarded so highly, having a perfect record of 17-0 with 13 [knockouts]," the company stated in his profile.
E! News has reached out to police to confirm details of the crash.