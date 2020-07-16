Boxer Travell Mazion Dead at 24 After Car Crash

Travell Mazion has died at the age of 24.

National boxing promotional company Golden Boy Promotions confirmed the boxer's passing on Thursday.

"We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Travell Mazion last night," a statement posted to the company's Facebook page read. "Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he R.I.P."

Oscar de La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, expressed his condolences via social media, as well.

"I am still in disbelief," the Boxing Hall of Famer and executive tweeted. "@black_magic92 you left us far too soon! Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ."

He then wrote, "Rest in Peace."