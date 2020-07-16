Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Actress Galyn Görg Dead at 55 After Cancer Battle

Galyn Görg has passed away at the age of 55, her rep confirms to E! News.

The actress, who appeared in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Robocop 2, died this week, just one day before her 56th birthday.

"Our beautiful Galyn has crossed over. She quietly fought a good fight but unfortunately passed away 1 day before her birthday 6/14/2020 in Hawaii to cancer," Galyn's rep, Sheila Legette, tells E! News in a statement. "Galyn had been very private about her battle with cancer the last 9 months. But remained positive and continued to enjoy life in Hawaii. She loved the ocean and was an amazing dancer as well as a talented actress."

"Her heart was of silver and gold and her energy and presence brightened any room she entered. She was love and light," the statement continues. "Galyn was a beautiful soul who loved life, art, dance and was a phenomenal Woman. She was not only a client but a good friend who will be missed beyond measure."