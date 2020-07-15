Naya RiveraKelly PrestonRacial JusticeShop E!VideosPhotos

The Iconic Golden Girls Home Can Be Yours for $3 Million

Take a look inside the famous Golden Girls home!
By Alyssa Ray Jul 15, 2020 11:16 PMTags
Golden Girls, Real Estate, HomeNBC; Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography

Alexa, play "Thank You for Being a Friend."

You could live inside TV history as The Golden Girls home is now on the market. The 4-bedroom abode, which is actually located in Brentwood, Calif. not Miami, Fla., is on sale for the first time in 65 years by the estate of the original owners.

This famous house can be yours for just under $3 million.

Although the exterior was made famous on the comedy starring Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty, the show itself was filmed on a sound stage. Thus, fans are now finally getting a look at the actual interior of the home.

Built in 1955, the residence was designed by a Hawaiian Mid-Century Modern architect and is about 3,000 square feet. And it seems that the home has preserved several period details as it features a tri-colored kitchen with turquoise and avocado cabinets, oak hardwood floors, a veranda and more.

photos
Betty White's Best Roles

Sounds strikingly different to the pastel and wicker-inspired interior design showcased on the show. The Golden Girls ran for seven seasons between 1985 and 1992.

Up until 2003, an exact replica of the home's façade was featured at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla.

Take a closer look at The Golden Girls home by scrolling through the images below!

Brandon Valente/Brandon V Photography
Front

Does this front look familiar? It should, it was featured throughout 7 seven seasons of The Golden Girls.

Brandon Valente/Brandon V Photography
Living Room

Oak hardwood floors enhance the open living room space.

Brandon Valente/Brandon V Photography
Dining Room

A bright room with a view is perfect for a formal or informal sit down dinner.

Brandon Valente/Brandon V Photography
Kitchen

A blast from the past! Colors like Avocado and turquoise fill this vintage kitchen. 

Brandon Valente/Brandon V Photography
Dining Area

Table for two! This little dining area is close to the kitchen.

Brandon Valente/Brandon V Photography
Office

The residence has a space where you can work from home.

Brandon Valente/Brandon V Photography
Bedroom

You can see the Hawaiian Mid-Century Modern design featured in this bedroom.

Brandon Valente/Brandon V Photography
Bathroom

A spacious bathroom that includes a tub!

Brandon Valente/Brandon V Photography
Additional Bedroom

A sunny second bedroom is ideal for overnight guests

Brandon Valente/Brandon V Photography
Back

A pristine lawn is the star of the back yard.

Brandon Valente/Brandon V Photography
Porch

Find tranquility on this stunning porch. 

If only the home came with Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia!

Rachelle Rosten from Douglas Elliman has the listing. More details here!

