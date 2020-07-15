The LadyGang Brings Girlboss Looks to Express

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a girlboss in need of some boss looks, look no further than the new LadyGang x Express clothing collection. You may know the LadyGang, made up of Emmy Award winning host and journalist Keltie Knight, Teen Choice Award nominated actress Becca Tobin and designer and entrepreneur Jac Vanek, from their New York Times-bestselling book Act Like A Lady or their former show on E!. They can now add their first fashion collection encompassing all of their styles with pieces ranging from $50 to $90 to that list.

"I can vividly remember walking into the Express store in my hometown and buying my first pair of The Editor black dress pants as young women entering the workforce," Keltie says. "The right outfit can make you feel confident and powerful, even when you may be full of fear and anxiety. We really wanted our collection to reflect that confidence."

Every member of the LadyGang has their own style, so find out if you're a Keltie, Becca or Jac by shopping the line. Keltie is into coordinating sets, Becca loves neutrals and Jac prefers bold colors and crop tops.

The LadyGang is also making a donation to The Doonie Fund that invests in Black women entrepreneurs in celebration of their new collection.

