Shahs of Sunset Reunion Preview: See Reza Farahan Get Emotional Over Mike Shouhed

As Shahs of Sunset fans surely recall, Reza Farahan took the stage at BravoCon in November 2019 and provided updates about where he stood with a number of cast members—including Mike Shouhed, who Reza said he had recently reconciled with. However, as Andy Cohen brings up in this exclusive sneak-peek of the two-part Shahs season 8 virtual reunion, in the months following BravoCon, rumors surfaced that the two hadn't made up, and instead gotten into a "blowout" fight.
"I read that you guys had a big blow up at Bravocon. Is that right?" Andy asks as a headline from All About The Tea appears on screen reading, "EXCLUSIVE: Shahs of Sunset Reza Farahan & Mike Shouhed's EPIC Fight At BravoCon EXPOSED — Mike Called Reza ‘Fat Queen'."
"Categorically false," Reza fires back. "We had no blow out at BravoCon. We had a conversation that got very emotional; both of us cried."
Mike follows up by providing more details about the incident, which turned out to be the result of an accidental run-in.
"I had stopped at a level on the elevator by accident, and who's there with his coffee is Reza," Mike explains. "And he looks at me, I look at him, I go, 'We need to talk.'"
He notes that the two went back to his hotel room, and after asking his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen to excuse herself, he and Reza "literally cried like two babies."
"It's because I genuinely love him," Mike says after Andy admits that he "loves" when the duo shares such emotional moments. "We've been through a lot together. He's my brother."
Mike continues to discuss his friendship with Reza, explaining that they "connected on a deeper level than I could ever put into words or articulate."
"He helped me in a time that I needed it. He was a shoulder I cried on," Mike expresses. "He helped me up...He had conversations with me, he checked in on me. And he was my closest, closest friend."
At this point, a tearful Reza weighs in.
"It wasn't just me that helped him," Reza adds. "He helped me too. He is f--king amazing."
Whew!
Watch the entire exchange between Reza and Mike in the above clip, and catch up on Shahs of Sunset on NBCU's newly launched streaming service Peacock.
Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home Shahs of Sunset virtual two-part reunion premieres Sunday, July 19 and Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m.
