Brie and Nikki Bella Reveal Just How Close They Are to Giving Birth!

It's almost time!
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are getting closer and closer to their due dates, and according to the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, the twin sisters are both starting to see signs that their babies will be here before they know it.
"I'm getting there!" Brie, who's expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), exclaimed on the podcast. "I only went up half a centimeter this week, but I'm dialated at a 1.5."
Brie and Nikki's late July, early August due dates are mere days apart—though the latter has previously said she plans to be induced a week ahead of time—and the mom to Birdie Danielson revealed that Nikki has an update of her own: "My sister next to me here has a softened cervix!"
"...which all of you moms out there know, that's when your body is prepping for labor and your baby is making its way down, saying, 'I'm ready to come out,'" Nikki explained. "So he has lowered a lot—which, momma is feeling that—but I was excited to know my cervix is softening."
She continued, recalling a conversation she recently had with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The two discovered they're expecting a baby boy on the season 5 finale of Total Bellas.
"Honestly, I was looking at Artem last night in bed and I'm like, 'Artem, in less than three weeks, we are going to be parents,'" Nikki expressed. "'Actually, at this point, it's like two-and-a-half weeks. We are going to be parents! Are you ready for this? Because I'm getting scared.'"
Brie admitted to feeling nervous, too: "You know what's weird, is my bump app says one week and like—I need to look how many days—but just to see the one week and days, I was showing Bryan and I'm like, 'Well, family of four! Here we are. Before you know it.'"
Later in the episode, while speaking to guest Charlotte Flair, Nikki continued to reflect on her pregnancy and the timing of the major life change.
"I mean, I wasn't planning on getting pregnant now. I thought when Artem and I got engaged we'd get married a few years down the road, then babies," she told her twin and Charlotte." I was thinking maybe early 40s. There was still so much I wanted to do, then it came into my life and, you know, I'm going to adjust and still work on my goals after he comes."
"Like, my world's changed," Nikki added. This is the focus."
As for Brie's goals post-baby number two, she has a very specific return to the WWE in mind: Mixed Match Challenge.
"I told Bryan, I said if they bring that back—I mean, granted I'm about to give birth in a week or two—but when they bring that back and once I'm ready, I would actually love to go back and do that with him."
Part of Brie's motivation, she explained, is that Birdie's "getting older and she's understanding wrestling,"
"She likes it until she sees Bryan getting beat up and then game over; does not like it," Brie added. "But Birdie actually does, like, natural wrestling moves on us. And she's very tall for her age. And I just look at her, and I'm like, she might be born for the business, which terrifies me as a parent. Like, oh my gosh, I think my daughter's going to follow in our footsteps."
