Influencer Lindsey Harrod Explains How She’s Spreading Joy and "Sanity" With Her Daily Live Workouts

Putting her feet up was simply not an option.

Back in March, when fitness guru Lindsey Harrod first learned the COVID-19 pandemic meant every studio she taught in would be temporarily shuttered, she wasn't about to shut down shop. "I went into panic mode, not because I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not going to be able to work', but I was like 'I love fitness so much and I know how I feel when I am not able to have that be a part of my daily life, how much it impacts me,'" the Lindsey Lives Like founder explains to E! News, "and the thought of so many people feeling that way made me feel so sad."

So she shoved her worry aside and got to work.

The closure announcement came that Sunday in March and by Monday morning she was popping on Instagram to let her 156,000 followers know she was devising a plan B: "Literally that next morning I created a schedule of live workouts and I posted it."