Hayden Panettiere Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere has obtained a restraining order against former boyfriend Brian Hickerson, E! News can confirm.
According to court records, the 30-year-old actress filed to register an out-of-state restraining order that would protect her from Hickerson in California, where she is currently living. Five months ago, Hickerson was arrested in Wyoming for domestic battery following an incident allegedly involving Panettiere. In April, Hickerson, 30, reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charge. A jury trial is scheduled for September.
Following the alleged altercation, a source said Panettiere ended their relationship and returned to Los Angeles.
"Hayden has since moved back to L.A. and hasn't reconnected with Brian since relocating," the insider told E! News. "She doesn't want anything to do with him as she starts this next chapter."
Our source shared that the Nashville star is currently self-isolating at home with her family because of the coronavirus pandemic, but is "staying positive" and focused on charity work.
Because of the pandemic, however, Hayden has not been able to see her 5-year-old daughter Kaya, who lives with her father, Wladimir Klitschko, in Europe.
"With so much uncertainty over travel and coronavirus right now," the insider explained, "it's not known when Hayden and Kaya will be able to see each other again. The separation and distance can be tough, but Hayden takes some comfort in knowing that Wlad is an incredible father and is doing a great job of caring for their daughter."
Over Father's Day, Hayden celebrated her ex with a heartfelt tribute. "Happy Father's Day to this amazing man," she shared on Instagram. "You're our champ every single day. We love you so much!!!"
In 2019, a judge ordered Hickerson to stay away from Panettiere following a separate domestic violence arrest. Hickerson pleaded not guilty to his charge of felony domestic violence. The case was later dismissed.
E! News reached out to Panettiere's team for comment but did not receive an immediate response.