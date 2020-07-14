Vinny Guadagnino Sparks Romance Rumors with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago

Is there a new romance brewing in the reality TV world? The stars point to yes.
Vinny Guadagnino seems to be taking his role on MTV's A Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny seriously. Why, you ask? The 32-year-old star is sparking romance rumors with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago.
Over the weekend, the two were spotted dining at a New York City restaurant. In photographs obtained by Daily Mail, they appeared to be enjoying each other's company and looked smitten during their outing.
In one image, the Netflix star leaned over to see something on Vinny's phone and they seemed to be giggling. For their hangout, the Jersey Shore alum kept things casual and donned a white tee and a black baseball cap. His best accessory, however, was probably his smile since he was cheesing in most of the snapshots.
As for Francesca? She looked glam in her cream-colored tie-front crop top, black high-waisted pants and gold jewelry pieces.
Vinny and Francesca's outing doesn't come as a surprise since the two have been flirting over Instagram recently. On July 4, the Jersey Shore alum posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, "when you finish a show on Netflix."
Naturally, Francesca replied, "what show," to which Vinny responded, "Disney's Too Hot To Handle."
A day later, the two kept their cheeky banter going but this time on the Netflix star's page. "That's a nice view," Vinny commented on the 26-year-old's bikini post.
In another Instagram picture, he wrote, "Is that a mirror in your vicinity? Because I can see myself in it ... like in the vicinity .. Of you ... like, wait .. f--k."
News of Vinny and Francesca's romance rumors come less than a month after she and Too Hot to Handle co-star, Harry Jowsey, decided to split.
"Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn't do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could," the 26-year-old reality TV personality shared on YouTube in June. "I didn't even want to tell my friends because I genuinely thought that we were going through a rocky period and we were going to figure it out."
According to her, things took a turn in her and Harry's relationship when she visited Los Angeles—where Harry now lives after relocating from his native Australia.
"We would argue every now and then, but it was never for me relationship ending. And I think for him, small, little things ended up turning into relationship ending arguments," she said.
The Netflix star explained that "rumors" about Harry ended up being more fact than fiction. However, she didn't dive into detail about what was brought to light.
"There was a lot of rumors that came up that turned out to be true. I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages," she shared. "I didn't want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you're also saying I can't be with you because of the distance. It makes me feel like I was being played."
She added, "For me, I would have stuck by this person no matter what. Through all the fights and everything I would have never given up, but it wasn't reciprocated. He was moving on, and he is moving on and I need to do the same."
Harry shared a different side of their breakup story, following Francesca's YouTube video.
"What we had was like nothing I ever had before," he began his video. "You can literally go back and watch the show and you will see how infatuated I am by Francesca. I was so in love and I was so drawn to her and my eyes have never been for anyone but Francesca."
"I flew to Vancouver to spend time with Francesca and I saw a different side of Francesca at that point in time...," he explained. "Long story short, I broke up with her for the first time after she came to visit me in Australia."
Harry seemingly addressed the "rumors" his ex-girlfriend brought up in her video.
"There is literally nothing to hide and I'm an open book. I'm open and transparent about absolutely everything. Francesca knows exactly what was going on between us. I never lied to her about anything. I've always had my location shared with her so she can see where I'm at all times," he said.
Adding, "I knew that if I continued to be with Francesca, it would end up with her being seriously heartbroken or me continuing to be seriously depressed in the relationship. She's a wonderful person. She's so gorgeous and everyone's right. She's well and truly out of my league. She's a superstar and I'm so proud of her."
In May, Harry proposed to Francesca over Zoom during a Too Hot To Handle reunion special. In hindsight, the 26-year-old star flashed a Ring Pop instead of a diamond ring during her big moment.
After production wrapped on Too Hot To Handle, the duo actually decided to go their separate ways. They would later reconcile and try to work things out. In the end, it looks like Francesca is finding romance on the shore.