Inside Glee’s Shocking Tragedies and the Cast's Unbreakable Bond

"Tomorrow is not promised."

Naya Rivera shared that sentiment in one of her final posts on social media before the Glee star was confirmed dead by authorities on Monday, July 13. The news came just five days after she went missing on a California lake. She was just 33 years old.

July 13 was already a date likely ingrained in most Glee fans' memories. Rivera's co-star and friend Cory Monteith died on the same date seven years ago.

One of the most popular shows of the 21st century after it premiered on Fox in 2009, the young cast of Glee became household names virtually overnight, going on sold-out national concert tour in 2010-11, collectively breaking Elvis Presley's long-standing record for the most appearances on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and selling over 8 million albums.

But with the highs also came lows, as the cast and crew have weathered unspeakable tragedies—while working together on the series for six seasons as well as in the five years since the choir room closed its doors for good in 2015.