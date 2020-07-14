Why the Story of Brave New World Really Appealed to the Cast

Related : How "Brave New World" Differs From Our Real World

Brave New World presented quite the challenge for its stars—and that's exactly why they wanted to do the series.

An adaption of the 1932 book of the same name by Aldous Huxley, the Peacock original series explores a dystopian future where emotions are regulated, and the citizens are engineered and adhere to a social hierarchy. But what happens if they don't? What happens when an X-factor, John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), shakes up the only world they've known and introduces concepts that seem so simple to viewers, regular ole emotional humans?