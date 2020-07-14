Remembering Naya Rivera's Best Glee Performances

Naya Rivera may be gone, but there's a whole legion of fans who will never forget her.

After the former Glee star went missing on California's Lake Piru last week, her death has now been confirmed. In the wake of that news, many flocked to Youtube to relive her performances on the Fox musical comedy series (at least if our Twitter timeline is any indication). Santana Lopez, the character Rivera played for six seasons, brought us some of the show's absolute best, most stunning performances, and while you can bet they will all be revisited in the weeks to come, there are a few that particularly stand out.

There are even some that, for a long time, were what we immediately thought of when we heard Naya Rivera's name in any context. Adele herself is a powerhouse, but have you heard Santana and Mercedes (Amber Riley) sing the "Rumor Has It"/"Someone Like You" mashup? If you haven't, you're about to.