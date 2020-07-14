A Meeting With the Parents Ends in Tears for Brittany on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

A day after Brittany and Yazan's airport reunion turned into an expletive-laced disaster, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple tried to get back on track.

Yazan arrived at her hotel room and she was expecting him to come with an apology. He said he was jealous and explained in a confessional that she wasn't respecting him or the Muslim traditions by hugging the crew member in public and bringing alcohol with her. "You need to recognize your own crazy," she told him.

They set off to see his family, not exactly on the same page about everything. The fighting continued in the car as Brittany tried to explain she has her own set of customs and traditions and by forcing her to give them up, he's not respecting her.