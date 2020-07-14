Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

It's time for the big reveal!
Close to two months after Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert announced they were expecting another child, the beloved Bachelor Nation couple decided to find out the sex of their baby.
Ladies and gentlemen, who's ready to accept this very special gender reveal?
In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, fans will discover that the couple intended to have the reveal be "a volcano eruption of color." But when things didn't go exactly as planned, the family made the best of it and even used a powder cannon for a second try.
"We are SO excited and thankful to be welcoming a healthy baby boy into our family! Emmy, Tanner and I all were all putting our bets on a girl, but this is truly such a fun and happy surprise! It may take a while for Emmy to call the baby brother though. She is still referring to him as sister," Jade shared with E! News. "I'm so grateful, and I'm so happy we decided to find out before the baby is born. It gives me something to look forward to and I feel even more bonded to him now."
It's an exciting update for a couple who continues to document their family life on social media. In fact, Jade has been very open about her pregnancy journey on Instagram.
This past weekend, the former Bachelor in Paradise star revealed she is 21 weeks along.
"Starting to see baby's little wiggles and flips now on the outside of my stomach!" she shared with her followers. "Feeling all sorts of symptoms (my heartburn is wicked and my lady bits hurt!), but always amazed and thankful for this little world I get to share just between the two of us."
To see even more special moments from the family's gender reveal, keep scrolling below. And listen to Jade's Mommies Tell All podcast Thursday for even more details.