We Can't Watch the All-Star Game, But We Can Enjoy Learning More About These Cute Baseball Pros

It's been 258 days and approximately 85 years since the Washington Nationals won the World Series. And it seems unlikely any of us will be taken out to the ballgame for peanuts, Cracker Jacks and a pennant race anytime soon.
So, yeah, it's definitely a blow that Major League Baseball canceled tonight's All-Star Game for the first time since World War II. We won't see the likes of Mookie Betts and Mike Trout battle it out for division dominance (the prize of home advantage in the World Series was dropped in 2017) or watch teams' heavy hitters swing for the fences in the Home Run Derby.
But, unlike other sporting events, baseball hasn't been permanently benched and we will absolutely, definitely (probably) be able watch players take the field in just one week. That, is, assuming nothing derails the league's planned kick-off, a July 23 double-header that will pit the New York Yankees against the Nats and the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
And, until then, we've got just the thing to fill the baseball-sized hole in your hearts.
While, perhaps, not a complete primer on the season to come (the TL;DR version: each team will play 60 games, largely facing off with other clubs located nearby), it is E!'s take.
We've rounded up some of the best players who will be competing this summer. And, as an added bonus, the guys are all-around team players: do-gooders off the field, dedicated spouses and fathers and solid friends. Plus they're pretty cute. So there's that.
So step up to the plane and read all about our picks for the baseball pros who have truly got game.