BREAKING

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33
Naya RiveraKelly PrestonRacial JusticeShop E!VideosPhotos

Snag Great Steals at Asos' Up to 50% Off Sale

Shop clothing, swimwear, accessories and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 13, 2020 8:49 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Asos SaleE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

If you're ready to snag a good deal, go check out Asos' up to 50% off sale. They have clothing, swimwear, accessories and more of their top picks at a discount now. If you've never shopped with Asos before, you can also get 15% off using the code ASOSNEW15. Or, if you're a student, don't miss scoring 10% off by signing up for a student discount here.

But first, check out our favorite finds from the sale below.

read
Don't Miss These Deals From Lululemon's Warehouse Sale

Asos Design Broderie Low Back Mini Sundress in White

There's no such thing as too many sweet summer dresses. This white broderie one has a sexy low back. 

$45
$36
Asos

Asos Design Trapeze Maxi Dress With Splits in Mixed Floral Print

How eye-catching is the print on this maxi dress? We love its long sleeves and thigh splits. It works great as a beach cover-up.

$60
$48
Asos

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33 as Her Body Is Recovered

2

Kelly Preston and John Travolta's Intensely Romantic Love Story

3

Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27

Brave Soul Eleanor T-Shirt

You can't go wrong with this super affordable crew neck T in a summery hue. Its made of a soft jersey cotton material.

$17
$10
Asos

SVNX Angular Aviator Sunglasses in Black and Gold

These cool angular aviators look pricier than they actually are. We like their combo of black and gold.

$18
$12
Asos

Unique 21 Hero Plus Frill Bikini Top and High Leg Bikini Bottom

We love this girly, ruffly plus size bikini with high leg bottoms. Its top has a sexy lace up front.

$30
$19
(top) Asos
$26
$16
(bottoms) Asos

South Beach Sheer Knitted Maxi Bralette and Maxi Skirt

Look hot in this matching gold skirt and bralette beach cover up. The top ties around your neck and the skirt has a thigh-high split.

$41
$24
(bralette) Asos
$59
$35
(maxi skirt) Asos

Vero Moda Chunky Hoop Earrings in Gold

Hoop earrings are on trend and these chunky gold ones from Danish brand we love Vero Moda are super affordable.

$17
$10
Asos

Asos Design Wiggle Mini Dress in Black

This V-cut back dress is great for work. It's comfy yet chic.

$56
$45
Asos

Asos Design Tassel Clutch Bag

How sweet is the gold tassel on this faux suede clutch? The clutch is perfect for a night out.

$19
$17
Asos

Asos Design Romper With Pocket Detail and Frill Hem

The ruffle trim on this romper adds a feminine twist. Plus, the tie waist cinches you in.

$51
$41
Asos

Asos Design Denim Wrap Skirt With Side Buttons in Black

This denim skirt is comfier than shorts and has cool buttons down the front. It has a mid-rise waist and wrap style.

$32
$26
Asos

Want more deals? Check out today's best sales! And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33 as Her Body Is Recovered

2

Kelly Preston and John Travolta's Intensely Romantic Love Story

3

Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27

4

Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Chris Colfer and More Stars Pay Tribute

5

Kelly Preston Dead at 57: Look Back at Her Life in Pictures