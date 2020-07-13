Inside Greg Daniels' Return to TV With Upload and Space Force

Greg Daniels had his return to television happen at time that's safe to call atypical. The two shows Daniels created, Space Force and Upload, his first projects since The Office wrapped up in 2013, debuted in the same month—on rival streaming platforms, Netflix and Amazon—during the global coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been working on [Upload] since 2014 and then Space Force happened very quickly...They felt like very distinct projects in my head, but they both came out the same month. So yeah, go figure. It's a weird time, obviously. I think Upload is maybe more in tune with what's going on, kind of. It's very much about science and unfairness and those are like the main themes. It's just, if you have the ability to have a technological heaven, but it's all capitalistic, and not everybody can afford it, that seems to resonate right now," Daniels told E! News.