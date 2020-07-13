Naya RiveraKelly PrestonRacial JusticeShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Tori Spelling Reveals What It's Really Like Being With Her Husband & 5 Kids "24/7"

By Alyssa Ray Jul 13, 2020 8:22 PMTags
TVTori SpellingBeverly Hills, 90210ExclusivesCeleb KidsShowsDean McDermottDaily PopCoronavirus
Related: Tori Spelling Says Quarantine Is Helping Her Relationship

Tori Spelling has found a silver lining amid this ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On today's Daily Pop, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told E!'s Justin Sylvester that being stuck at home has been wonderful for her marriage. As E! readers may know, the Hollywood scion and Dean McDermott married in 2006 and share five children together, Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7 and Beau Dean, 3.

"It's been really good for us," the 47-year-old actress shared. "You know what, I find that what adds stress to our relationship is driving. Like, driving in L.A. it is like madness. Your stress level just getting everywhere is at a 10."

With five little ones to drive about, we totally understand her frustrations with traffic.

She continued, "So, you know, for Zoom meetings and like, we're doing an interview right now, you just walk to the next room. So, we're just all a little more Zenned out even though we're together 24/7."

photos
Trashed Dressing Rooms, Co-Star Couplings, Fist Fights and Firings: Secrets of the Original Beverly Hills, 90210 Revealed

Speaking of her kids, Tori has enlisted her kids help as she competes in Celebrity Show-Off. The show, which features host Mayim Bialik, challenges Tori and her fellow celebrity competitors to create noteworthy YouTube content from home.

And while filmmaker Kevin Smith has been a worthy opponent, TV legend Aaron Spelling's daughter made it clear that the "apple does not fall far from the tree."

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Preston and John Travolta's Intensely Romantic Love Story

2
Update!

Naya Rivera Investigation: Body Found at Lake Where Star Went Missing

3

Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dead at 24

Related: Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends Wife Tori Spelling After Backlash

Tori added, "I am creative, I love producing, so this is my jam! It's really cool that finally, instead of waiting for like a network to cast you into something and create a show, you're actually creating whatever you want to create and casting the people you want, which is your family or whoever you're quarantined with in the show."

Shutterstock

With the Beverly Hills, 90210 30th anniversary right around the corner, Justin made sure to ask Tori about any reunion plans.

"I think we would love to do something, I think the fans would love us to do something," Tori said. "It was a bummer that BH90210 didn't go on, because we just love being together. We all genuinely love each other, get along, have fun together. But I think for the fans, especially for the 30 year premiere reunion like, we have to do something."

Related: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah"

Celebrity Show-Off airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TBS.

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Preston and John Travolta's Intensely Romantic Love Story

2
Update!

Naya Rivera Investigation: Body Found at Lake Where Star Went Missing

3

Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dead at 24

4

Police Release Underwater Footage as Search for Naya Rivera Continues

5

Kelly Preston Dead at 57: John Travolta, Ella Travolta Pay Tribute