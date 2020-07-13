Anderson Cooper's Adorable New Photo of Son Wyatt Proves He's a Model In-the-Making

Anderson Cooper is enjoying that dad life.

The CNN news anchor took to Instagram on Monday to show off an adorable new photo of his baby boy, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. In the sweet portraits, the father-son duo posed for the camera, with Anderson kissing his little nugget in one image and smiling in the other.

If anything, the heartwarming family pictures prove the television host's baby boy is already a model in-the-making.

"Wyatt is 10 weeks old and doing great. He likes naps and milk and being read to," the 52-year-old journalist captioned his post. "Thank you for all your lovely cards and messages!"

Anderson's latest family photo comes nearly three months after he shared the exciting baby news and announced he was a proud parent. "I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper," he said at the time.