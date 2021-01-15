16 Sweet Secrets About A Cinderella Story Revealed

Watch : Happy Birthday Regina King: E! News Rewind

Raise your hand if you used "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game" in your AIM profile in 2004.

16 years ago, A Cinderella Story hit theaters and, no, critics didn't exactly fall head over heels in love with the modern update to the classic fairy tale, it was a sleeper hit at the box office, making over $70 million at the box office, and has developed a cult following over the years. ("Mmm…so moist!" still makes us laugh and cringe at the same time.)

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff's legions of fans fell for the textual love story between her character, girl next door Sam Montgomery, and One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray's Austin Ames, and it turns out the young superstar was actually harboring a bit of a crush on her on-screen leading man. And Oscar winner Regina King, who turns 50 on Jan. 15, brought gravitas to the movie, while Jennifer Coolidge brought the over the top laughs.

But did you know a beloved Harry Potter star almost took on the role of the popular high school quarterback before Murray signed on?