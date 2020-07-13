Naya RiveraKelly PrestonRacial JusticeShop E!VideosPhotos

Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Look in Love Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Before welcoming their first child together, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas step out to visit friends and enjoy an afternoon meal.
The countdown to parenthood is on!

As pop culture fans eagerly wait to celebrate the arrival of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' first child together, the Hollywood couple headed outdoors this weekend to spend time with a few close friends during the Southern California heatwave. 

The pair was spotted in Los Angeles where they enjoyed a bite to eat at Lodge Bread Company, a whole-grain bakery offering wood-fired pizzas, toasts and seasonal plates. 

Sophie kept comfortable in a white dress and pair of matching flip-flops as she held an iced beverage. As for Joe, he sported a striped button-down perfect for summer. They wore matching black and white polka-dot masks as they held hands outside of the restaurant.

"They seemed madly in love," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "Joe was doting with her."

We're also told Joe and Sophie stopped by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's house during their afternoon outing.

Before the arrival of their first child, both Sophie and Joe are trying to take things easy and maintain their privacy.

MEGA

In a recent Instagram Live, the Jonas Brothers member was asked by Andy Cohen to discuss life at home with his leading lady during quarantine.

"I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people," Joe explained. "We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time." 

He added, "For us it has been wonderful... the thing I would encourage other couples is to find fun creative ways to have a date night with one another." 

Back in February, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Sophie and Joe were expecting a baby.

"They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them," an insider previously shared with us. 

