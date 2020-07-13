Bristol Palin Sparks Romance Rumors With Contractor Zach Towers

Does Bristol Palin have a new love in her life?
That's the question fans are asking themselves after the former Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram and shared a photo with a new man.
It all went down Sunday when Bristol posted a picture from Alaska as she enjoyed the clear blue waters.
"Hometown," she captioned the pic with a checkmark emoji while posing alongside contractor Zach Towers.
While Bristol isn't publicly confirming any new relationship just yet, the pair's matching camouflage outfits and smiles have some convinced this is a new summer romance.
And when one fan asked, "How do you look so freaking cute in waders?" Bristol confessed that the finished product came after "14 photos later girl." LOL.
For those wanting more details about Zach, his Linkedin states that he is based in Texas and has worked at ECO Roof and Solar as a commercial project manager.
His Instagram is private but fans spotted his profile description with the saying, "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness."
During her time on Teen Mom OG, Bristol was open about her romantic life. In fact, cameras rolled as the proud mom tried to move on from her divorce from Dakota Meyer.
Ultimately, Bristol took a step back from the public eye after she left the MTV reality series.
"Teen Mom OG wasn't a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly—my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford," the mom of three wrote. "$ doesn't impress me, I don't entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction."
She continued, "I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!"
And as she continues raising three kids, Bristol has found success in the real estate market.
"GOD IS SO GOOD; y'all know I've always marched to the beat of my own drum, so this should not come as a surprise... but, i am beyond thrilled to announce the Bristol Palin Team, with Austin Home Seekers—Integrity driven real estate," she shared. "#realestate #austinrealtor #bristolpalinteam #atxrealestate #austinhomeseekers #texasrealtor #purpose #yolo."