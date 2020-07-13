Naya RiveraKelly PrestonRacial JusticeShop E!VideosPhotos

Kelly Preston Dead at 57: Look Back at Her Life in Pictures

Fans are mourning the death of Kelly Preston. The actress died at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Preston, née Kelly Kamalelehua Smith, was born in Honolulu Hawaii in 1962. Over the course of her career, she starred in a number of films, including Mischief, Twins, Jerry Maguire, What a Girl Wants and more. She also appeared in several TV shows, including For Love and Honor.

Preston married Travolta in 1991, and they acted alongside each other in a number of films over the years, including The Experts, Battlefield Earth, Old Dogs and Gotti. In addition to Travolta, Preston is survived by children Ella, 20 and Benjamin, 9. Son Jett died at the age of 16 in 2009.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Ella paid tribute to her late mother on Instagram.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she wrote. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

Many celebrities did, as well.

"@therealkellypreston Such a beautiful soul, sparkling eyes exuding kindness and strength," Rita Wilson, who also appeared in Old Dogs, wrote on social media. "She found the joy in life. She loved fiercely. Loved her beautiful children Jett, Ella and Ben and loved her husband, @johntravolta She was a blast to work with, made everything more fun. She always supported others. Please keep Kelly, John, Jett, Ella and Ben in your prayers. She will be so missed."

"I was blessed to do a film with you," Toby Keith, who appeared in Broken Bridges with Preston in 2006, said in a statement. "You were our daily sunshine.  What a sweet soul. Rest well girl. My prayers today will be for your family."

Kelly Preston on Working With Husband John Travolta in "Gotti"

To look back at Preston's personal life and career, see the gallery below.

Snap/Shutterstock
Twins

Preston acted alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the 1988 movie Twins.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images
John Travolta

Preston married Travolta in 1991. Over the years, they starred in a number of projects together, including The Experts, Battlefield Earth, Old Dogs and Gotti.

Andrew Cooper/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jerry Maguire

The actress played Avery Bishop in the 1996 film Jerry Maguire.

Frank Connor/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
What a Girl Wants

The star played  Libby Reynolds and acted alongside Amanda Bynes and Colin Firth in the 2003 movie What a Girl Wants.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
The Cat in the Hat

Preston gave the Dr. Seuss book a new twist by acting in the 2003 movie along with Mike Myers, Alec BaldwinDakota FanningSpencer BreslinSean Hayes and more stars.

YouTube
Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved" Music Video

Preston also appeared in Maroon 5's 2009 music video for "She Will Be Loved."

Courtesy of Travolta Family
Jett

Travolta and Preston welcomed son Jett in 1992. He died at the age of 16 in 2009. Preston paid tribute to the late child, who had autism, on World Autism Awareness Day in 2019.

"To my sweet love, Jett... you are in our hearts forever," she wrote at the time. "I send love to all of the beautiful autistic children and the wonderful people who love them. May we all shine and grant love and respect to children with special needs. #autismawareness #autism."

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Ella and Benjamin

Travolta and Preston welcomed daughter Ella in 2000 and son Benjamin in 2010. Here, they're pictured at the Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere at the 71st Cannes Film Festival in France back in 2018.

To read more tributes, click here.

