Kelly Preston Dead at 57: Look Back at Her Life in Pictures

Ella paid tribute to her late mother on Instagram.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she wrote. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

Many celebrities did, as well.

"@therealkellypreston Such a beautiful soul, sparkling eyes exuding kindness and strength," Rita Wilson, who also appeared in Old Dogs, wrote on social media. "She found the joy in life. She loved fiercely. Loved her beautiful children Jett, Ella and Ben and loved her husband, @johntravolta She was a blast to work with, made everything more fun. She always supported others. Please keep Kelly, John, Jett, Ella and Ben in your prayers. She will be so missed."

"I was blessed to do a film with you," Toby Keith, who appeared in Broken Bridges with Preston in 2006, said in a statement. "You were our daily sunshine. What a sweet soul. Rest well girl. My prayers today will be for your family."