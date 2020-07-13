Boy Meets World's Trina McGee Reacts to Danielle Fishel's Apology

Instead of cancel culture, Trina McGee hopes to be part of teaching culture.
On the small screen, pop culture fans recognize Trina as the actress who played Topanga's best friend and Shawn's love interest named Angela on Boy Meets World.
But earlier this year, Trina spoke out on Twitter and claimed that her experience on the long-running series was far from perfect.
"Called Aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f'ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told, ‘It was nice of you to join us' like a stranger after 60 episodes," Trina alleged. "I did my job and I expect my due. At times the tension of the disrespect was extremely stressful. 25 yrs old at the time raising a family and did not deserve to be thinking about this. None of those three colleagues had children."
Back in June, Danielle Fishel spoke out on social media and admitted she wasn't innocent in the situation.
"I owed @RealTrinaMcGee an apology for being rude cold, & distance when she guest starred on GMW (her tweet regarding warm hellos being met with cold blank stares was about me), she wrote. "Trina and I spoke over a month ago and she gracefully accepted my apology."
Trina confirmed in a new interview that she's in a great place with Danielle today.
"I got a message from Danielle at the time, she wanted to talk," she recalled to Yahoo Entertainment. "My relationship with her right now is decent. We're very complimentary of each other. She goes out of her way to say, ‘Hey, are you OK?'"
Trina continued, "She actually just sent me a cute picture of her baby so I'm not trying to hang around and have a grudge against the girl or anything, I'm just kind of slowly trying to take steps to trusting."
Fans may also recall when the actress spoke out on Instagram and revealed that Will Friedle called her "Aunt Jemima" on set.
At the time, Trina revealed that Will had apologized 22 years ago "and again days ago in a three-page letter."
"The person who really did call me and really brought everything into perspective really was Will," she shared with Yahoo Entertainment. "I do believe in divine timing. I'm okay with the timing of it and what I said and I think it's a great teaching lesson for everybody."