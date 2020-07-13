How Surreal Was it Working With Demi Moore? The Brave New World Cast Says...

Related : "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore

Brave New World stars Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay and Harry Lloyd are no stranger to rubbing elbows with some Hollywood's biggest names on some of the biggest entertainment properties out there, from Star Wars to Downton Abbey. Now, the three costar with Demi Moore in the Peacock original series Brave New World, adding another notch on their impressive career belts.

But we had to know: Just how surreal was it to work with Moore? The two-time Golden Globe nominee is known for her roles in G.I. Jane, Striptease and Ghost, and her TV work has been limited. She plays the pivotal role of Linda, mother to Ehrenreich's John the Savage, in Brave New World. The futuristic series is an adaption of Aldous Huxley's 1932 novel of the same name.