Lea Michele Deletes Her Twitter After Alleged Bullying Over Naya Rivera’s Disappearance

Lea Michele is taking a step back from social media.
The Glee and Scream Queens alum deactivated her Twitter on Saturday and didn't say a word. While her Instagram account is still up and running, fans believe she left Twitter due to allegedly being bullied over Naya Rivera's disappearance.
"Lea Michele deactivated because people were commenting on her posts 'it should've been you instead of naya' y'all are f--king sick," one Twitter user shared.
Another person expressed, "Lea Michele has deactivated her twitter due to be being trolled about Naya Rivera. Has she behaved badly in the past? Yes. She's owned it and is trying to be better. She's also pregnant. Is it her fault that Naya's missing? No. I'm sure she's as upset as the rest of the Glee cast."
Following Lea's Twitter deactivation, Amber Riley spoke out. While she didn't specifically name anyone in her tweet, many believed Amber was posting in reference to Lea.
"Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family," Amber wrote on Sunday. "No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don't matter right now."
On Wednesday, July 8, the Ventura, Calif. authorities confirmed that Naya was missing after her 4-year-old son was found alone on the boat she rented during their Lake Piru outing. As of now, the 33-year-old actress is presumed dead. Law enforcement believes it was a possible drowning accident.
"We don't know if she's going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now," Capt. Eric Buschow said during the press conference on Friday. The search for Naya has continued, with police explaining they're using "many resources" to find her.
Some of Naya's former Glee co-star's have spoken out about her disappearance, including Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chord Overstreet and many others. At this time, Lea hasn't publicly commented in regard to Naya, which may have also been one of the reasons she was allegedly harassed on Twitter.
While Lea and Naya have had a rocky history, they appeared to be on good terms back in April. After showing off her growing baby bump, Naya commented on Lea's post, "Aww congrats! I love this. You're going to be a great mommy."
Moreover, Lea's Twitter deactivation comes one month after she was seemingly absent from social media. Back in June, she was accused of making Glee a "living hell" for former co-star Samantha Marie Ware.
Following the allegations, Lea issued an apology on Instagram.
"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," the actress wrote on June 1.
She said the responses she received online made her "focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them."
"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," she continued. "We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."
In closing, Lea explained she wanted to use this learning experience as a way to "better" herself and be a "role model" for her baby.
"I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me," Lea said. "I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience."
Lea's apology remains her last Instagram upload. She briefly returned to Instagram Stories in June with a picture of herself going for an outdoor walk, but she hasn't posted since.