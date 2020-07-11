Nicola Peltz's Stunning Engagement Dress Was Designed by Future Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz said "yes" in style.

On Saturday, the Bates Motel alum and Brooklyn Beckham announced the exciting and special news that they're engaged. While the world of entertainment just learned about their engagement, the 21-year-old photographer revealed he popped the big question nearly two weeks ago.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram, alongside a romantic portrait of him and his soon-to-be bride. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

Additionally, the 25-year-old actress took to social media to share the happy news.

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," she expressed. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."